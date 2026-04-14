JA Solar responds to changing market needs with DeepBlue 4.0 Pro and 5.0 modules

An increased focus on risk management and performance for PV energy projects has been matched with a rise in attention on TOPCon technology, new cell architectures, and multi-cut designs. In response, JA Solar is highlighting two of its TOPCon solar module solutions – DeepBlue 4.0 Pro and DeepBlue 5.0 – that are designed to address different project needs.

The DeepBlue 4.0 Pro module series builds on half-cut cell architecture, which is particularly suitable for large-scale projects relying on 1P tracker systems, where reliability and cost efficiency remain critical. JA Solar has positioned its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro solutions for developers looking for competitive LCOE and long-term performance based on proven technology. The series offers capacities from 460 W to 650 W, with module efficiencies in the range from 21.8% to 23.3%.

The DeepBlue 5.0 module is based on a 1/3-cut cell architecture. It combines a full-screen design with advanced features such as light redirecting film, a 20-busbar layout and improved backside passivation. The result is higher power density and enhanced energy yield throughout the day. This module is designed for projects where premium performance optimization and space efficiency are key priorities. The DeepBlue 5.0 has a capacity of 670 W with a maximum efficiency of around 24.8%.

One of the most relevant differences between JA Solar’s two technologies lies in mechanical stability. While both 1/3-cut and 1/4-cut designs reduce current and resistive losses, the number of cuts directly affects cell robustness. Fewer cuts mean fewer potential points of weakness, reducing the risk of microcracks and improving resistance to mechanical stress. In this context, DeepBlue 5.0 – thanks to its 1/3-cut design and a new position for the JBOX – offers enhanced durability under challenging conditions such as wind loads, snow accumulation, and thermal cycling.

Shading behavior is another area where DeepBlue 5.0 stands out. Its optimized internal layout (i.e., shifted junction box layout and the rearranged substring structure) allows it to better manage partial shading scenarios. In conditions where conventional modules may see output drop significantly (~50%), DeepBlue 5.0 maintains higher production (up to 67%), ensuring more stable energy generation, especially in conjunction with 2P tracker systems or sites with asymmetric shading.

The choice between DeepBlue 4.0 Pro and DeepBlue 5.0 depends on project requirements. DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules remain a strong solution for cost-driven, large-scale installations, while DeepBlue 5.0 is suited for projects seeking higher performance and advanced design. Together, they reflect JA Solar’s strategy of delivering reliable, application-driven TOPCon solutions tailored to real project conditions.