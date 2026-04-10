Search4Solar provides platform to bolster the secondary market for used PV modules

Repowering activity across Europe is beginning to generate a secondary market for photovoltaic modules that are removed from operational solar parks but remain technically functional. As early-generation installations are upgraded with higher-efficiency technology, increasing volumes of used panels are becoming available for redeployment in other types of projects.

Solar park operators are replacing older modules to increase energy yield and optimize land use. This process often releases panels that still retain a substantial share of their original performance. According to industry participants, these modules can be reused in applications such as commercial rooftop systems, smaller ground-mounted installations, or replacement projects where cost considerations are significant.

The supply of used modules entering the market remains fragmented. Panels typically become available in project-based volumes and within short time frames, which can make it difficult for installers and project developers to access them directly.

Search4Solar, a Netherlands-based B2B trading platform for solar equipment, sourced more than 150,000 used photovoltaic modules in 2025. The platform connects suppliers, including solar park operators and asset managers, with installers and EPC companies across multiple European markets.

Bart Wansink, founder of Search4Solar, says that repowering projects are beginning to release increasing quantities of usable modules but that the market structure for trading these assets is still developing. According to the company, once panels become available, they are often quickly absorbed by buyers seeking lower-cost equipment for specific projects.

While the availability of used modules is increasing, demand for new solar equipment also remains strong. Search4Solar facilitates transactions for both new and used components, including photovoltaic modules, inverters, and battery systems supplied by distributors and manufacturers operating in European markets.

The platform aggregates supply from multiple sources and allows installers and EPC companies to access equipment across borders. This approach enables buyers to compare availability and pricing across different suppliers.

Search4Solar has seen growing interest from both sides of the market. Asset managers and independent power producers are seeking channels to sell modules removed from solar parks, while installers and EPC companies are exploring secondary equipment markets to manage project costs and availability constraints.

Industry observers expect the volume of used modules entering the market to increase as more European solar assets reach the stage where repowering becomes economically viable. Improvements in module efficiency and continued pressure on project economics are expected to further encourage the redevelopment of existing solar parks.