Enecom launches reinforced solar panels for boating, off-grid use

Italian specialty module manufacturer Enecom has launched a new semi-rigid, glass-free silicon solar panel reinforced with a thin aluminum sheet for marine, mobility, and off-grid applications.

Its High Flex Strong (HF Strong) line has a power range of 145 W to 205 W with dimensions that start at 671 mm x 1,215 mm and 3.7 kg and go up to 671 mm x 1,695 mm at 5 kg. All models have a thickness of 3.5 mm.

The 0.6 mm integrated aluminum plate gives the frameless, glass-free design greater mechanical strength and durability, retaining a light weight at 4.5 kg/m2. Two other benefits it offers are “greater resistance to trampling” and better heat dissipation, according to the company.

The HF Strong series is made with high-efficiency monocrystalline five-busbar n-type silicon solar cells. The maximum system voltage is 600 V. It supports a minimum curvature radius of 1.5 m. The operating temperature range is from -40 C to 80 C.

A variety of fastenings are available, depending on the application. For installation on flat surfaces, there are several options, such as structural acrylic double-sided adhesive tape with a thickness of 1.1 mm and pre-applied to the backside. For the Bimini of boats, or for tents and awnings, some of the options are Vela 31 stainless steel eyelets, long side hinges, and heavy-duty snaps.

Product warranties are 2 years to 5 years.

In addition to HF Strong, Enecom offers a lighter-weight, high-efficiency series, the HF Standard, and a customizable product line, HF Custom.

The company, founded in 2007, noted that the HF Strong panels are made in Italy at its factory just outside of Florence. It sells directly to commercial business customers throughout Europe and the world. For the consumer market, it has dealer contracts, a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

Its solar panels are used in vans, campers, sailboats, as well as cargo, marine and commercial transport vehicles, as well as other off-grid applications, such as mobile homes, refrigerated containers, large tents, such as those used for field hospitals.