Germany’s January-October solar additions reach 13 GW

The Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) says Germany’s installation pace reflects shifting demand patterns between ground-mounted and rooftop PV systems.

Frankfurt, Germany

Image: Leonhard Niederwimmer, Unsplash

From pv magazine Germany

Germany installed 1,145 MW of new photovoltaic capacity in October, according to preliminary figures from the Bundesnetzagentur.

The total compared to 942 MW in September 2025 and 1,231 MW in October 2024.

Bundesnetzagentur said that more capacity came from ground-mounted PV systems than from rooftop systems in October. The reverse trend held in September. The agency’s data also indicated a continued decline in demand for rooftop systems. The 26,608 rooftop installations, totaling 441.8 MW, marked the lowest level recorded this year.

Developers connected 13.03 GW of solar capacity to the grid in the first ten months of the year, compared to 11.70 GW in the same period a year earlier.

The country’s cumulative installed PV capacity surpassed 113 GW at the end of October.

