Technique Solaire buys Iberdrola’s French renewables unit

From pv magazine France

French solar developer Technique Solaire has agreed to acquire 100% of Iberdrola’s onshore wind and solar activities in France.

Iberdrola announced a few months ago that it planned to divest its French wind and solar assets, and Technique Solaire has now signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Iberdrola Renouvelables S.A.S., the group’s onshore renewables subsidiary in France. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the plan.

The French group will take on the subsidiary’s 24 employees. It will also significantly expand its asset base, as the acquisition includes 118 MW of operating wind assets as well as a 639 MW pipeline of onshore wind and solar photovoltaic projects under development in France.

The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approval, marks Technique Solaire’s first investment in the onshore wind sector and strengthens its position in battery storage.

“Thanks to this strategic diversification, we are expanding our expertise, which will enhance the resilience of our project portfolio in the face of future changes in electricity market regulations and renewable energy support policies,” the company noted, citing the new challenges of the PV business.

“Entering the wind energy sector is a strategic milestone for Technique Solaire. Following our successes in solar and biogas, this acquisition gives us immediate access to 118 MW of operational capacity and a substantial project pipeline. It opens a new chapter in our development,” said Thomas de Moussac, co-founder and chief development officer.

The group, which employs around 300 people, previously operated 750 MW of photovoltaic power plants in France, Spain, India, and the Netherlands, along with four biogas production units. It aims to reach 4 GW of solar capacity and produce 4,900 Nm³/h of biogas by 2030.