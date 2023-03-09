French developer to assess impact of solar panels on outdoor poultry farm

From pv magazine France

French solar developer Technique Solaire has signed a partnership with the National Institute of Agronomic Research INRAE of Nouzilly (Poultry Experimental Unit) and Magneraud (Experimental Unit of Alternative Poultry Farming Systems) to determine the impact of photovoltaic panels on outdoor areas for poultry.

Since 2017, the company has been developing photovoltaic aviaries with game and poultry breeders. These consist of a succession of PV shelters, linked together by nets.

In addition to lower installation costs, the aviaries offer the advantage of integrating outdoor chicken coops in the management of poultry farming of species such as broilers and ducks. Technique Solaire said the use of outdoor coops for birds is not common, with many birds never leaving the breeding buildings. It said that several studies have demonstrated that birds prefer shady outdoor runs, with trees, fences or panels, however.

With INRAE, Technique Solaire is seeking to analyze and characterize the evolution of animal behavior in the presence of these routes. According to the developer, the first observations made under an operating aviary in Lot-et-Garonne are encouraging, with more frequent, longer and more distant outings from the breeding building.