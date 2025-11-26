German developer commissions nation’s largest solar carport

From pv magazine Germany

Nawasol has completed a 17 MW photovoltaic parking-lot installation on the premises of vehicle logistics company ARS Altmann in Riedstadt, Hesse, marking the largest system of its kind in Germany. The facility is equipped with a 15 MVA grid connection and is expected to generate around 17 GWh of solar electricity annually, according to project developer Nawasol.

Solar power is produced across an area of more than 76,000 square meters. Nearly 28,000 solar modules have been installed on the carport structure, providing additional wind and weather protection for the parked vehicles.

For the parking-lot system, a total of 2,377 foundation posts were driven into the ground of the former landfill site, and 5,000 trapezoidal metal sheets were used in construction. The installation also includes 92 inverters and six transformer stations.

According to Nawasol, the modular construction of the 140 individual carports, built in four system variants, was carried out while logistics operations continued on-site.

In addition, Superchargers with a combined output of 3.08 megawatts were installed, enabling electric cars and e-trucks on the grounds to be charged directly. Nawasol designed and implemented the entire system.

Prior to the grid-connection of the project in Riedstad, Germany's largest solar carport was a 9.5 MW array developed by Energiepark Anlagenbau GmbH & Co. KG in Bavaria.