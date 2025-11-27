IRENA seeks consultant for solar feasibility study in Ukraine

IRENA has opened a tender searching for a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for a utility-scale solar power plant in Ukraine.

The tender documents state that the solar project will have a maximum capacity of 30 MW, spread across one or more sites to be selected by the Ukrainian government in consultation with IRENA.

The project is part of Decentralized Energy Systems to Accelerate the Energy Transition, an initiative led by IRENA and the United Nations Environment Programme in cooperation with the government of Ukraine. The program aims to expand the use of distributed energy resources, including solar and battery storage, in response to the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The chosen consulting firm will conduct a site assessment and technical analysis, legal and regulatory review, environmental and social impact assessment, economic and financial analysis, and risk assessment for the utility-scale solar park. The work is expected to take 24 weeks.

At the start of the project, IRENA will provide the consulting firm with coordinates and the site layout of the proposed solar installation. The tender document states that the study is part of the required documentation for development banks and international financiers to assess potential investment.

Prospective applicants are asked to submit an acknowledgement letter confirming intent to submit a proposal by Dec. 10. The deadline for full applications is Dec. 23.