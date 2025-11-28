French startup offers modular, demountable ground-mounted solar systems

Enowatt has developed removable “solar tables” and shade structures that install directly on asphalt, providing a turnkey way for businesses to use solar power without major construction work.

Yannick Simon, head of the metal framing company, was frequently asked to work on projects involving existing buildings. His clients, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, often expressed interest in installing solar panels. “But after a €3,000 ($3,470) structural study, half the time we ended up facing costly reinforcements, or even the complete impossibility of installing the panels,” Simon told pv magazine France.

Simon launched Enowatt in 2023 to address this issue. The company offers turnkey solutions for solar canopies and “solar tables,” which it describes as small, modular, ground-mounted photovoltaic systems. Each unit has a standard size of 6.15 kWp, with two rows of five columns holding 10 solar panels.

“On a new building, it remains more economical to install panels on the roof,” he said. “But on existing sites, our ballasted solution significantly reduces the required work: only the utility trench needs to be dug.”

Now certified under the Reconnu Garant de l'Environnement (RGE) label – “it wasn’t easy, but it’s done” – the company can handle full design and installation or supply the systems as kits after training client staff to complete the work themselves. Customers can choose versions with or without photovoltaic modules. Enowatt uses Tongwei TWMNH-66HD 615W panels as its reference equipment but adapts its frames to other models.

A solar table installation typically takes six days for a three-person crew on a project of about 100 kW up to the inverter. DIY kits without photovoltaic panels start at €0.14/W excluding VAT for roughly 500 kW and €0.20/W excluding VAT for about 24 kW. Supplied-and-installed systems without AC connection are priced at €0.55/W excluding VAT for 500 kW and €0.65/W excluding VAT for 24 kW.

Weighted shade structures take around seven days to install with a three-person team for a project of about 100 kW. In the self-installation kit version without photovoltaic components, prices begin at €0.52/W excluding VAT for roughly 500 kW and €0.82/W excluding VAT for about 60 kW. Fully supplied-and-installed versions without AC connection cost €0.88/W excluding VAT for 500 kW and €1.15/W excluding VAT for 60 kW.

Based in Brittany, the company supports a range of projects across France. Simon cites a wastewater treatment plant and a tannery among the sites already equipped.