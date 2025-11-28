‘I’ve seen women promoted while pregnant, and others leading teams while working part-time’

When I look back at how the renewable energy sector emerged, I’m reminded of how much courage and imagination it required. In the late 1990s, believing that wind and solar could power the planet was almost revolutionary, a shift away from fossil fuels at a time when few thought it possible. We were building something entirely new: new professions, new technologies, new business models, and new ways of thinking. In a context like this, diversity became one of our greatest strengths. When the challenge requires long-term vision, creativity, and collaborative leadership, having a mix of perspectives isn’t just valuable, it’s essential. And because the industry was still being shaped, women could enter strategic roles more easily, push boundaries, and open paths that didn’t exist before.

Over time, I learned that the richness of ideas grows with the diversity of people around the table: across genders, backgrounds, nationalities, and life experiences. Bringing different profiles together is not always easy; true collaboration requires openness, active listening, reflection, and sometimes patience. But in the long run, it strengthens everyone involved. Teams become more creative and more resilient, and the collective skillset expands simply through the daily work of learning from one another. This benefits the organisation and ultimately strengthens the entire energy transition.

When I began my career, my purpose was clear: I wanted to contribute to the fight against climate change. That internal motivation gave me confidence and determination, helping me move through systemic barriers that might otherwise have seemed daunting. Speaking openly, staying authentic, and focusing on results helped me build credibility with colleagues, partners, and institutions. I always tried to involve the right expertise in decision-making and to listen deeply to what people needed. These habits created trust and opened doors that might have stayed closed.

After seven years in France and nine in Germany, I’ve witnessed real progress in gender inclusion. Women are increasingly stepping into leadership roles. I’ve seen women promoted while pregnant, and others leading teams while working part-time, examples that were almost unimaginable not long ago. Those of us who entered the sector 15 years ago now have the experience and legitimacy to lead. But gender inclusion is not only an industry issue; it is a wider societal one. Our sector should act as a frontrunner, showing the impact of inclusive leadership and inspiring others to follow.

Navigating bias and scepticism was part of the journey. Being French in Germany gave me a useful perspective: in France, women working full-time with children is widely accepted, whereas in Germany doing so can still attract criticism. There is even a term, “Rabenmutter,” or “Raven-mother”, used to describe a mother who is viewed as neglecting her child because she returns to work too early. This stereotype carries a strong social judgment. Highlighting the contrast between the two cultures helped me open conversations with sceptics and sometimes shift their mindset.

For me, inclusion must be lived, not announced. In every meeting, I make space for all voices, not just the loudest. I pay attention to people’s strengths and treat each contribution fairly. When these behaviours are practiced consistently, week after week, inclusion naturally becomes part of the culture.

Driving DEI at an executive level often starts with one brave step. Women tend to underestimate their abilities, while men often take more risks. We need to help women see their potential and grow into it. But true systemic change requires senior leaders to engage in self-reflection and examine how their own behaviours shape the organisation.

I’ve seen the impact of diverse leadership firsthand: richer input, stronger engagement, and deeper ownership of outcomes. One of the defining moments in my career came when a male manager offered me a senior role I would never have applied for. His belief in my potential opened my eyes to what I could achieve. It was a life-changing moment and a powerful reminder that allyship matters.

To young women entering the renewable sector, I would say: be honest with yourself. Understand what motivates you and seek roles where you can express your full potential. Don’t fear mistakes; they are essential for growth. Treat yourself with the respect you expect from others, and never be intimidated by outdated, dominance-driven management styles. Keep your goals in view. This industry needs your voice and your leadership.

Marion Bourdais-Massenet began her career in 2008 in France as a project manager before relocating to Germany in 2016 to join the headquarters of ABO Energy. There, she coordinated the work between the French and German teams and ensured the quality of the project portfolio in alignment with the company’s strategic direction. After 15 years in the renewable energy sector, she embarked on a new professional challenge in 2023 by launching the French subsidiary of Viridi. Known for her strong analytical skills and sound decision-making, Marion has developed deep expertise in managing complex projects from development through to operations. She is recognised as a lateral thinker, open-minded, continuously learning, and committed to fostering healthy work environments built on authentic relationships. Leading cross-functional and multicultural teams is a major source of motivation for her. Marion is driven by a clear purpose: to contribute to slowing down climate change and to accelerate the energy transition alongside engaged teams who share the same values.

