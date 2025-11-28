Trina Storage launches AC-coupled battery for utility-scale applications

Offered primarily as a 10 MW unit, the new product is also available in a 5.5 MW version for customers with specific requirements.

Image: Trina Storage

Trina Storage has launched Elementa Electra, an AC-coupled modular battery energy storage system designed for large-scale renewable storage applications. The solution integrates the battery system with an AC-side unit that combines power conversion and medium-voltage step-up functions, enabling efficient power conversion, coordinated operation between the DC and AC subsystems, and a simplified grid-connection process.

By combining in-house battery technology with purpose-built power conversion hardware, Trina Storage maintains end-to-end control of the BESS stack – from cells through AC-side integration. This alignment supports consistent performance and system-level efficiency. Elementa Electra is designed to operate across a range of applications like renewable shifting, frequency regulation, grid-forming, and black-start capabilities, while helping to manage project costs for utility-scale deployments. The platform reflects the company’s continued development of cell-to-system capabilities.

