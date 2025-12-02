France deploys 1.5 GW of solar in Q3

From pv magazine France

France deployed 4,445 MW of solar during the first three quarters of this year, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. This compares to 3,735 during the same period of 2024 and 2,408 MW in the first nine months of 2023.

In the third quarter alone, the newly installed capacity was 1,533 MW, which compares to 1,463 MW a year earlier.

The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 29.7 GW at the end of September.

Nearly a third of France’s newly connected photovoltaic capacity comes from installations larger than 500 kW, even though these projects represent just 0.2% of the total number of new connections. In contrast, smaller systems under 9 kW account for 86% of new units but only 13% of the added capacity.

The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contributed 46% of the country’s newly connected capacity. These regions also hold the largest share of France’s total installed capacity, with 51% of the nationwide total.

Pipeline projects continue to grow, with capacity rising 15% since Q4 2024 to reach 36.9 GW. Of this, 8.4 GW have secured signed connection agreements.

In Q3 2025, photovoltaic self-consumption reached 1,173 GWh, equivalent to 10% of the quarter’s total PV production. Fully self-consumed installations generated 255 GWh, representing 22% of all self-consumed PV electricity. These installations account for 13% of metropolitan France’s self-consumption capacity and 8% of its total installed capacity.