French startup unveils solar canopy for motorhomes

From pv magazine France
French startup Genelios has unveiled a solar canopy specifically designed for motorhomes. The GenPark Camp system integrates 16 solar panels with a total output of 8 kW.
The modular design enables incorporation into larger structures and, according to the company, adapts to varied terrain using pile or concrete beam foundations.
“Our innovative mounting system allows for quick installation and simplified construction, while ensuring a high-end finish (Qualicoat Class 2 and Qualimarine) designed for long-lasting durability,” the company stated in a press release.
The canopy, which is designed and manufactured in France, is available with a preliminary feasibility study. Genelios also offers custom design, installation, performance monitoring, and maintenance services.
The GenPark Camp includes a 10-year warranty and is intended for installation by individuals, campsites, and designated travel areas.
Based in Dardilly in the Lyon metropolitan area, Genelios focuses on solar carports. It manufactures and distributes its products in France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.
“We also offer a complete solar ecosystem around our carports to maximize self-consumption,” the company said.
The ecosystem includes solar panels, microinverters and inverters, mounting systems, self-consumption kits, DIY solar kits, batteries, and charging stations.
