European Commission opens third hydrogen auction

The European Commission has opened three new funding opportunities under the Innovation Fund.

The three funding calls have a combined budget of €5.2 billion ($6.07 billion) in EU Emissions Trading System revenues.

They include the third auction under the European Hydrogen Bank, designated a budget of €1.3 billion.

The opportunity will allocate funds for the production of renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO) hydrogen, electrolytic low-carbon hydrogen and hydrogen projects with offtakers in the maritime or aviation sectors.

Projects selected under the auction will receive support in the form of a fixed premium payment upon verified and certified production of hydrogen for a maximum period of ten years.

The first European-wide auction for decarbonizing industrial process heat is also underway.

Known as the IF25 Heat Auction, the call will be used to support electrified and direct-renewable heat production with up to €1 billion available. The European Commission finalized the auction details last month.

The hydrogen and heat auctions are open until Feb. 19, 2026, with an information day for both auctions set for Dec. 10, 2025. Successful bidders will be expected to sign grant agreements within nine months of the call closure.

The commission has also kicked off the 2025 Net-Zero Technologies (IF25 NZT) call with an allocated budget of €2.9 billion. Designed to bridge investment gaps and attract public and private capital, the call supports decarbonization projects that demonstrate innovative technologies and processes with potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Projects of varying scales are eligible, across technologies including the manufacturing of renewable energy components, energy storage, heat pumps, hydrogen production and electric vehicle batteries.

The IF25 NZT is open for application until Apr. 23, 2026, with prospective applicants encouraged to attend an information day on December 16, 2025. Successful applications will be expected to sign grant agreements by the first quarter of 2027.