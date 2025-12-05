Sicily opens €246 million tender for solar, battery storage projects of any size under new EU-aligned programme

The 5.4 MW Partanna project in Sicily. Meteocontrol reports that the installation, which was completed this year, is the first in Italy to combine thermodynamic and PV systems. It features monitoring on the three central inverters, zone monitoring for string current, and a power plant controller.

From pv magazine Italy

The Italian island of Sicily has allocated €246 million ($286.7 million) to support the installation of photovoltaic systems and battery storage within local enterprises, as part of the Pr Fesr Sicilia 2021–2027 programme. The measure sits within Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) notice, which is designed to back productive and industrial investments in digital technologies, deep tech, biotechnology, and clean and resource-efficient energy technologies. The total financial envelope attached to the call exceeds €315 million.

The Step notice divides funding across two actions. Action 1.6.1 allocates about €69 million to digital, deep tech, and biotechnology projects. Action 2.9.1 allocates roughly €246 million to clean and resource-efficient technologies, which include battery technologies and broader forms of energy storage.

These fall under List B of the call, titled “Clean and resource-efficient technologies,” and include definitions expanding across “solar photovoltaic technologies,” “solar thermoelectric technologies,” “solar thermal technologies,” “other solar technologies,” “battery technologies,” and “energy storage technologies”.

The measure is open to enterprises of any size, including aggregated groups of up to five entities, which may also involve research organisations, as well as European and international investors. Eligible activities include productive investments, industrial research, experimental development, and technological innovation, provided they align with the requirements of the notice.

The application procedure has two stages. A preliminary access request must be submitted between 15 December 2025 and 13 February 2026. Applicants receiving a positive outcome from the administrative checks will then have 75 days to file the final project documentation.