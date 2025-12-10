Sunwafe secures land for 20 GW silicon wafer plant in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Sunwafe submitted a formal application to reserve land in the Asturias Industrial Logistics Activities Zone (Zalia) for a silicon ingot and wafer production facility. The company plans to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030.

The government of the Spanish region of Asturias said last week that Sunwafe’s application was formally registered in accordance with the public project bidding process designed to attract businesses to the logistics hub.

The Zalia board of directors was informed last week of the receipt of the land reservation request, submitted within the deadline stipulated by the application call, which ended on the last Friday of November.

Sunwafe, founded in August 2024 with €3,000 in share capital, has secured substantial financial backing, including Chinese investment and support from EIT InnoEnergy. The project received a €200 million grant under Spain’s PERTE Value Chain program as part of the Renoval initiative, with the provisional award announced in March and the final decision confirmed in June.

“Production capacity of our factory in Spain is expected to reach 2.5 billion wafers, or 20 GW, by 2030, with a team of 2,600 professionals,” Sunwafe said in March.

The first phase of the project is estimated at about €670 million, while total costs are expected to reach approximately €1.4 billion.

Sunwafe has also begun applying for the Strategic Projects Law of the Principality of Asturias, which could expedite administrative processing and provide preferential conditions for the factory.