Hungary to host 450 MW solar plant using back-contact modules

Solarpro is building a 450 MW solar power plant in Heves county, Hungary. The company said it will be the country’s largest PV facility. The Europe-based engineering, procurement and construction and operations and maintenance contractor is deploying nearly 700,000 solar modules supplied by Chinese manufacturer Longi.
The project is expected to generate about 470 GWh of electricity per year, which Solarpro said is sufficient to supply roughly 106,000 households. The companies said the plant could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 415,000 metric tons annually by displacing fossil fuel generation.
Solarpro selected Longi’s Hi-MO 9 modules, which use back-contact solar cell technology, for the project. The companies said the design places electrical contacts on the rear of the cell to improve efficiency, reduce microcracking in silicon wafers, and support stable long-term performance under conditions such as heat, dust, and variable cloud cover.
The Hungary project expands an existing partnership between Solarpro and Longi following the completion of a 176 MW solar park in Romania in 2024. Solarpro said the new development will be the largest back-contact solar installation in Europe.
“It’s an honor to supply Solarpro the modules for this landmark Hungarian project,” said Leon Zhang, president of Longi Europe. “In partnering with one of Europe’s leading project developers, we’re able to contribute to the region’s clean energy future and, at the same time, to set a new technological standard.”
