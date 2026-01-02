Beyond Technology: Reshaping the gender equality narrative for the energy transition’s Success

The energy transition is often framed through technology, policy, and capital. Yet throughout the 2025 Women in Solar+ Europe series (WiSEu Network), one message consistently emerged: the transition will only succeed if it is also a human one. Gender equality, diversity, equity, and inclusion are no longer peripheral discussions; they are central to how resilient, innovative, and future-ready our industries can be.

Across the testimonies shared in 2025, women and men alike did not speak in abstract terms. They spoke about lived experiences: outdated expectations, invisible barriers, moments of allyship, and leadership decisions that either preserved old power structures or consciously challenged them. Together, these voices point to a more profound truth: many of the traditional models that shaped our workplaces and societies are no longer fit for purpose.

Visibility Is Still Uneven, and It Matters

A recurring theme was visibility. Maria Colom, Senior Director, EMEA at ENGIE highlighted how women’s contributions often remain under-recognised despite equivalent responsibility and performance. As she put it, “We are present in the room, but not always seen or heard in the same way, and that has consequences for confidence, progression, and influence.”

This lack of visibility is not just personal; it shapes organisational culture. When leadership pipelines repeatedly elevate the same profiles, the message, often unintended but deeply felt, is that leadership has a single acceptable face.

Christelle Mirailles, Business Development & Strategy at Equans Solar & Storage, echoed this sentiment from a structural perspective, noting that “gender equality cannot depend on individual resilience alone; it must be embedded in systems, processes, and accountability.” Her experience reflects a broader pattern: when inclusion relies on goodwill rather than design, progress remains fragile.

Bias Is Often Subtle: but Its Impact Is Not

Several contributors spoke about the persistence of unconscious bias, particularly in technical and leadership environments. Yana Hryshko, Head of Solar Supply Chain Research at Wood Mackenzie Power and Renewables, described how credibility is still unevenly distributed, observing that “women are often expected to prove expertise repeatedly, while men are assumed competent from the outset.”

These micro-dynamics accumulate. Over time, they influence who speaks in meetings, who is trusted with complex projects, and who is considered “ready” for promotion.

From a different angle, Rachel Hayes, Head of Consents and ESG at Solar Energy UK, reflected on how organisational silence can unintentionally reinforce inequality: “Not addressing bias doesn’t make it disappear, it simply normalises it.”

Emiliano Bellini, News Director at pv magazine, made a call to advocate for refinement and the need to evolve DEI while freeing language in debates to allow for open conversations without fear of offense, encouraging growth from mistake: ‘We must free our thinking and allow room for mistakes, especially when addressing implicit biases.’

The Role of Male Allies & Intersectionality

One of the strongest shifts in this year’s conversations was the increasing engagement of men as allies. Rosilena Lindo, former Secretary of Energy of Panama, highlighted the importance of men getting involved in the gender equality conversation: “Gender equality is not a women’s issue; it is a global development imperative. We need male allies who understand that inclusion benefits everyone. Within diverse environments, creativity and innovation thrive”.

Antonio Arruebo, Market Analyst at SolarPower Europe, captured this powerfully when he stated, “Gender equality liberates everyone. It frees women from limitation and men from outdated expectations of leadership.” His perspective reinforced that inclusion expands, not threatens, opportunity.

Similarly, Josef Kastner, CEO at Nexun, emphasised responsibility at the top: “Leaders must actively question who is missing from the table, and why.” This shift from passive support to active accountability marks a critical evolution in DEI maturity.

DEI conversations also expanded beyond gender alone. Cultural background, geography, and socio-economic context intersect with gender. Solutions that work in one region may not translate directly to another, and inclusive leadership requires curiosity, humility, and adaptability.,

Laura Riedl, Digital Marketing Manager, Europe at Solis, reinforced this global view, sharing that “diverse teams don’t just reflect society better, they understand markets better.” In an industry defined by scale and speed, this insight is strategic, not symbolic.

From Gender Debate to Collective Purpose

One of the most important evolutions reflected in this series is the growing understanding that gender equality is not a zero-sum game. It is not about women or men advancing at the expense of the other, nor about assigning blame for inherited structures. It is about recognising that diverse talent, perspectives, and ways of working are essential to solving complex global challenges.

As traditional social and professional models continue to erode, we are being invited to redefine the roles of both women and men, at work and beyond. This redefinition requires courage, empathy, and a shared sense of purpose. As Carmen Madrid, founder of the WiSEu Network, powerfully states: “This is not a gender fight, men versus women or vice versa, but talent versus climate change.”

That reframing captures the real challenge ahead. If the energy transition is to succeed, it must harness all available talent, freed from outdated narratives, aligned around impact, and united by a goal far bigger than any single group. The invitation is clear: listen deeply, challenge assumptions, and design workplaces where talent, of every kind, can thrive.

Interested in joining women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.