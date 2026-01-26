China PV module prices expected to hit $0.12/W in H2

“SAMR appears to have paused efforts to consolidate the polysilicon industry, at least in the near term, and is refraining from supporting industry-led coordination that could be seen as stifling competitiveness,” Karen Tang, editorial editor Europe at Dow Jones, told pv magazine . “Without new consolidation measures, polysilicon prices will likely lose the upward momentum seen since last July and hover near cash-cost or breakeven levels, while excess inventories could weigh further on the market. Concerns over weaker earnings and margin pressure could return across the solar value chain. However, if consolidation and output cuts are implemented in a disciplined, compliant manner, they could help rebalance the market and bring greater price stability to the polysilicon sector.”

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has halted the solar industry’s $7 billion plan to reduce polysilicon overcapacity in early January, a move intended to ease price pressure across the supply chain. Since then, the Chinese authorities have given no indication that the plan will resume, leaving market participants in continued uncertainty.