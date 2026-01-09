China to abolish solar export tax rebates in April

China will eliminate value-added tax (VAT) export rebates for photovoltaic products from April 1, 2026, according to a joint notice released on Jan. 9 by the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China and the State Taxation Administration.

Under the policy adjustment, VAT export rebates for solar products will be fully removed from April 1, 2026. For battery products, the export rebate rate will be cut from 9% to 6% between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2026, before being eliminated entirely from Jan. 1, 2027.