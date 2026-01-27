Analysts warn of possible, sudden silver price fall

Silver prices have surged dramatically in recent months, crossing another all-time high today at $110 per ounce (oz). However, according to two leading analysts, this upward trend could reverse sharply in the days or weeks ahead.

“I think silver will put in a high this year to last for years. When price shifts at such high velocity, deficits reverse,” Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, told pv magazine.

With silver likely to reach a major cyclical peak this year, the forces driving shortages could begin to flip. High prices may weaken demand, encourage additional supply and trigger speculative unwinding, often turning perceived deficits into surpluses.

“Of the 855 months in our database since 1954, silver has stretched beyond its current 3.8× premium to its 60-month moving average only three times – December 1979 and in January and February 1980. The average price was $34, the high was near $50, and $3.56 marked the low in 1993. Last year’s low was about $28. The ‘devil’s metal' appears well poised to inflict pain on both shorts and longs,” McGlone added.

Rhona O’Connell, Head of Market Analysis, EMEA & Asia at StoneX, said investors may soon reconsider their rush into silver.

“Silver is in the midst of a self-propelled frenzy and, with plenty of geopolitical risk giving gold added buoyancy, silver is benefiting even now from its lower unit price, notwithstanding that the gold:silver ratio is now at just over 14-year lows,” she told pv magazine.