Chinese startup claims record-breaking 27.87% efficiency for single-junction perovskite solar cell

Shenzhen-based SolaEon has reported a 27.87% efficiency for a single-junction perovskite solar cell on a 0.076 cm² lab device, certified by China’s National Photovoltaic Industry Metrology and Testing Center.

Shenzhen-based perovskite developer SolaEon announced it achieved a 27.87% power conversion efficiency for a single-junction perovskite solar cell, which it claims sets a new world record for this device category.

According to company disclosures and local media reports, the result was certified by China’s National Photovoltaic Industry Metrology and Testing Center (NPVM), a state-accredited testing body frequently cited in third-party certification announcements.

The reported efficiency was achieved on a unit cell with an active area of 0.076 cm², placing the device in the laboratory research category. The cell was also found to achieve a fill factor of 87.61%.

The company and Chinese media described the result as part of an ongoing laboratory efficiency drive, noting that SolaEon has reported multiple perovskite-related record updates in recent years.

In previous announcements, the company disclosed module-scale certification results verified by NPVM in June 2025. A 1.2 m × 0.6 m single-junction perovskite module reportedly achieved a 20.7% efficiency over its full 0.72 m² area, corresponding to an output power of 149 W. Measured over a 0.64 m² illuminated area, the same module recorded an efficiency of 21.88%, equivalent to 140 W.

While the announcement highlights continued progress toward the theoretical efficiency limit for single-junction perovskite cells, often cited at around 33%, the reported record remains a laboratory-scale result. Significant challenges remain before such performance levels can be translated into commercially viable products.

SolaEon describes itself as a Shenzhen-headquartered specialist in perovskite photovoltaic research and commercialization. Publicly available company materials highlight repeated laboratory-efficiency certifications through NPVM, as well as an intellectual property portfolio of more than 50 core patents and an R&D team exceeding 100 staff.

