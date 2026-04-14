Atmoce debuts microinverter connecting two solar modules

Amsterdam-based household renewables company Atmoce has a new microinverter series that allows two photovoltaic modules to be connected to a single device.

The MI inverter has a maximum output power of up to 1,250 W, with a nominal output ranging from 800 W to 1,200 W depending on the model.

The system operates at a DC voltage of 60 V, which is intended to improve safety by reducing the risk of electric arcing. Connecting two modules per inverter also reduces installation effort and material use, the company said.

Despite the shared inverter, module-level optimization is maintained, as the device is equipped with two independent MPPTs, allowing each PV module to operate separately.

The manufacturer specifies a maximum efficiency of 98.2%. The unit weighs 2.1 kg and is designed for high power density. Its polymer housing is intended to support heat dissipation. No additional grounding is required.

According to the manufacturer, the IP67-rated devices comply with relevant standards, including IEC 62109 and VDE-AR-N 4105, and are suitable for outdoor installation and operation across a wide temperature range.

The microinverters are designed for both single-phase and three-phase systems, enabling use in larger installations.

The system also supports module-level monitoring. The manufacturer provides a proprietary tool for fault diagnostics. Communication is based on power line communication with a range of up to 350 m.

The new product comes with a 25-year warranty. Market launch is planned for the second quarter of 2026.