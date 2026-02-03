The optimal fixed tilt, azimuth angles for bifacial PV in Saudi Arabia

Researchers from Jubail Industrial College in Saudi Arabia have created an orientation-optimization framework for bifacial PV that links bifacial rear-side irradiance, albedo, and module geometry to optimal module deployment without relying on project-specific layout inputs.
“The model is very useful and suitable for all locations in Saudi Arabia and with small adjustments in the model using local and site data like solar irradiation, ambient temperature and albedo values, the model can show accurate energy yield of bifacial solar PV systems,” the research's lead author, Hassan Z. Al Garni, told pv magazine. “The proposed approach is designed to complement,not substitute, in-depth software-driven sensitivity analyses, offering clear and regionally scalable insights that support early-stage feasibility studies and cross-site comparisons.”
Unlike previous approaches, the model incorporates accurate diffuse irradiance, bifacial gain, bifaciality, and realistic module heights, providing more precise estimates of annual energy yield, according to the research team.
Unlike previous approaches, the model incorporates accurate diffuse irradiance, bifacial gain, bifaciality, and realistic module heights, providing more precise estimates of annual energy yield, according to the research team.

For their assessment, the scientists used hourly ground-measured meteorological data on solar irradiation and air temperature across 18 cities in Saudi Arabia. They also carried out a comparative evaluation of bifacial and monofacial PV systems, examining spatial variations in bifacial gain and annual energy yield under desert surface conditions. "The solar modules considered in our study are n-type monocrystalline bifacial panels with 22 % efficiency," specified Al Garni. Using this enhanced modeling approach, the team identified the optimal tilt and azimuth angles for both bifacial and monofacial systems. Bifacial modules consistently required higher tilts than monofacial modules, ranging from 3° to 11°, highlighting the importance of rear-side irradiance in maximizing energy production. High-performing locations included Riyadh (36° tilt, 525 kWh/m²), Tabuk (58° tilt, 546 kWh/m²), Taif (43° tilt, 538 kWh/m²), and Wadi Addawasir (38° tilt, 524 kWh/m²). In contrast, lower-yield regions such as Madinah (45° tilt, 495 kWh/m²), Dammam (31° tilt, 489 kWh/m²), and Al Khafji (33° tilt, 469 kWh/m²) exhibited limited performance. Monthly analysis in Riyadh also showed that bifacial modules retain higher summer tilts than monofacial ones, sustaining rear-side contribution, which accounts for 8–12 % of total output and increases in spring and autumn due to higher ground-reflected irradiance. "This study found that the optimal tilt angle for bifacial modules does not strictly follow the conventional rule of latitude used for monofacial systems," the researchers explained. "Instead, the annual optimal orientation varies broadly from latitude +4° to latitude +30°, maximizing energy yield. This wider range results from diffuse and ground-reflected irradiance, which enhance rear-side energy collection and influence module orientation." Overall, cross-validation of the bifacial optimization results with previous monofacial and suitability studies confirms both the accuracy and practical relevance of the framework. The team emphasized that the proposed model not only identifies optimal orientations and locations for energy maximization but also provides a valuable early-stage decision-support tool, enabling planners to prioritize sites before conducting detailed project-level simulations with software such as PVsyst, HOMER, or NREL SAM.
For their assessment, the scientists used hourly ground-measured meteorological data on solar irradiation and air temperature across 18 cities in Saudi Arabia. They also carried out a comparative evaluation of bifacial and monofacial PV systems, examining spatial variations in bifacial gain and annual energy yield under desert surface conditions. “The solar modules considered in our study are n-type monocrystalline bifacial panels with 22 % efficiency,” specified Al Garni.
Using this enhanced modeling approach, the team identified the optimal tilt and azimuth angles for both bifacial and monofacial systems. Bifacial modules consistently required higher tilts than monofacial modules, ranging from 3° to 11°, highlighting the importance of rear-side irradiance in maximizing energy production.
High-performing locations included Riyadh (36° tilt, 525 kWh/m²), Tabuk (58° tilt, 546 kWh/m²), Taif (43° tilt, 538 kWh/m²), and Wadi Addawasir (38° tilt, 524 kWh/m²). In contrast, lower-yield regions such as Madinah (45° tilt, 495 kWh/m²), Dammam (31° tilt, 489 kWh/m²), and Al Khafji (33° tilt, 469 kWh/m²) exhibited limited performance.
Monthly analysis in Riyadh also showed that bifacial modules retain higher summer tilts than monofacial ones, sustaining rear-side contribution, which accounts for 8–12 % of total output and increases in spring and autumn due to higher ground-reflected irradiance.
“This study found that the optimal tilt angle for bifacial modules does not strictly follow the conventional rule of latitude used for monofacial systems,” the researchers explained. “Instead, the annual optimal orientation varies broadly from latitude +4° to latitude +30°, maximizing energy yield. This wider range results from diffuse and ground-reflected irradiance, which enhance rear-side energy collection and influence module orientation.”
Overall, cross-validation of the bifacial optimization results with previous monofacial and suitability studies confirms both the accuracy and practical relevance of the framework. The team emphasized that the proposed model not only identifies optimal orientations and locations for energy maximization but also provides a valuable early-stage decision-support tool, enabling planners to prioritize sites before conducting detailed project-level simulations with software such as PVsyst, HOMER, or NREL SAM.
