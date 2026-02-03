The optimal fixed tilt, azimuth angles for bifacial PV in Saudi Arabia

Representative simulation sample illustrating the permutation of tilt and azimuth angles and the corresponding annual energy yield for a bPV module in Riyadh

Researchers from Jubail Industrial College in Saudi Arabia have created an orientation-optimization framework for bifacial PV that links bifacial rear-side irradiance, albedo, and module geometry to optimal module deployment without relying on project-specific layout inputs.

“The model is very useful and suitable for all locations in Saudi Arabia and with small adjustments in the model using local and site data like solar irradiation, ambient temperature and albedo values, the model can show accurate energy yield of bifacial solar PV systems,” the research's lead author, Hassan Z. Al Garni, told pv magazine. “The proposed approach is designed to complement,not substitute, in-depth software-driven sensitivity analyses, offering clear and regionally scalable insights that support early-stage feasibility studies and cross-site comparisons.”

Unlike previous approaches, the model incorporates accurate diffuse irradiance, bifacial gain, bifaciality, and realistic module heights, providing more precise estimates of annual energy yield, according to the research team.