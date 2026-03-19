What happens when malware hits PV systems

Originally published in 2024, this article is being republished as part of our ongoing series on cybersecurity

A random malware strain targeted about 800 remote monitoring devices at ground-mounted PV plants in Japan in May, according to Japanese PV cybersecurity specialist Girasol Energy.

Although the incident did not cause any financial or technical damage to the solar facilities, the malware used the systems as a springboard for fraudulent actions.

“The random malware installed a backdoor and illegally used internet banking to steal money. Once a backdoor is installed, a hacker can easily gain unauthorized access repeatedly without going through the normal authentication process,” Girasol Energy CTO Hiroyuki Ikegami told pv magazine, noting that such incidents are more common than generally believed.

Ikegami explained that cybercriminals frequently make random or automated attempts online to turn vulnerable computers into members of botnets.