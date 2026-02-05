Photovoltaics for salmon farms

From pv magazine Latam

A hybrid solar and storage system is now operating at the Quintupeu salmon farm, owned by Ventisqueros, in the Hornopirén area of Chile’s Los Lagos Region. Developed by Copec and Luxmeter Energy, the project aims to reduce reliance on diesel power generation at the fjord-based farm, which has no access to the electrical grid.

The installation combines a 48 kW photovoltaic plant with a 109 kWh battery energy storage system (BESS), allowing energy produced during peak sunlight hours to be stored and used continuously. The farm’s diesel generator acts as a backup during periods of low solar generation or operational contingencies.

Designed for the challenges of a marine environment with limited space and harsh weather, the system incorporates flexible solar panels mounted on structures specifically developed for aquaculture centers. This approach enables photovoltaic generation on small, exposed surfaces where conventional panels would be impractical.

According to the project developers, salmon farms in isolated locations require a constant power supply for critical systems such as photoperiod control, oxygenation, feeding, and monitoring. Without grid access, these facilities have historically relied on continuously running diesel generators, creating significant logistical and operational demands.

During its first month of operation in October last year, the solar system covered around two-thirds of the energy demand for the photoperiod control system, with the diesel generator supplying the remaining 33.4%. Photoperiod control regulates the light and dark cycles to which farmed salmon are exposed, influencing their biological processes.

In that period, the farm recorded nine full days without activating the diesel generator and saw a reduced frequency of fuel deliveries.