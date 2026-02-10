Zendure unveils new batteries for balcony, rooftop solar

From ESS News

Zendure has established itself as a pioneer in the plug-in balcony solar market, a segment that has seen explosive growth in Germany, gained traction across Europe, and is back with a major new launch designed to reclaim its position.

Zendure, by its own admission, held the early lead in the balcony or “balkonkraftwerk” sector as it is known in Germany, and competitors were able to join it and create a large sector. However, at the start of 2026, Zendure is back, focusing on Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the wider Benelux region with new products, new ideas, a fresh injection of capital into the company, and recently allowed visiting media to tour its new battery factory in Shenzhen in China.

The company held an annual gala on Feb 3, where it launched two new series of products in three models: the SolarFlow 2400 Pro, a new update on its standard plug-in balcony solar offering, and new AC-only products in the SolarFlow 2400 AC+ and SolarFlow 1600 AC+, which are designed for retrofitting to existing solar homes, or even to act as stand-alone AC-only storage for home storage.

With Zendure reaching sufficient size to offer a new dynamic tariff product offering as well, called ZenWave, Zendure is also offering the optionality that creates with dynamic tariffs and, effectively, even small-scale energy trading if a user has a sufficiently large-size storage system.

