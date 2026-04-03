Agratas advances 20 GWh battery plant in western India

From pv magazine India
Agratas, the global battery business of the Tata Group, has completed the steel frame of its Sanand battery manufacturing facility in India, marking a key milestone toward operational readiness. The company expects production to commence in 2027.
The first phase of the project is designed for an annual production capacity of 20 GWh. Once operational, the facility will manufacture advanced battery cells for electric vehicles and energy storage applications.
Deepak Khare, vice president of manufacturing operations at Agratas, said completing the steel frame represents an important step in the company’s progress toward operational readiness. He said the focus now is on developing systems, processes, and capabilities to deliver batteries manufactured in India for global markets, while also building a skilled workforce to support safe and high-quality production.
The steel structure spans 700 meters in length and 150 meters in width, reaching a maximum height of 34 meters and covering a built-up area of 105,000 square meters. More than 24,000 tonnes of steel have been used in the main structure, while associated buildings are being developed in parallel. At peak construction, more than 2,500 skilled workers were active on-site simultaneously.
The project is being executed by Tata Projects Ltd. in collaboration with Tata Consulting Engineers and multiple steel contractors.
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