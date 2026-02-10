Ore Energy completes 100-hour iron-air storage system for EDF in France

From ESS News

The Netherlands-based startup Ore Energy has announced the successful completion of a grid-connected technical pilot of its 100-hour iron-air long-duration energy storage (LDES) system at EDF Lab les Renardières in Écuelles, France.

Delivered under the European Union’s Storage Research Infrastructure Eco-System (StoRIES) programme, the project is described as the first of its kind in Europe. According to the company, the pilot demonstrates that iron-air LDES can deliver multi-day energy storage under real-world utility operating conditions.

As part of the EDF pilot deployment, Ore Energy installed its modular iron-air battery system to gather operational data under live grid conditions. Over several months, the system was cycled across varying load profiles and seasonal conditions, demonstrating the ability to store and discharge energy for up to approximately four days (100 hours). Testing focused on charge-discharge behavior, system responsiveness, and compatibility with standard grid management practices.

The technical data generated through the pilot contributes to StoRIES’ broader mandate of evaluating long-duration storage technologies capable of addressing multi-day renewable energy balancing needs across Europe.

