Ore Energy completes 100-hour iron-air storage system for EDF in France

From ESS News
The Netherlands-based startup Ore Energy has announced the successful completion of a grid-connected technical pilot of its 100-hour iron-air long-duration energy storage (LDES) system at EDF Lab les Renardières in Écuelles, France.
Delivered under the European Union’s Storage Research Infrastructure Eco-System (StoRIES) programme, the project is described as the first of its kind in Europe. According to the company, the pilot demonstrates that iron-air LDES can deliver multi-day energy storage under real-world utility operating conditions.
As part of the EDF pilot deployment, Ore Energy installed its modular iron-air battery system to gather operational data under live grid conditions. Over several months, the system was cycled across varying load profiles and seasonal conditions, demonstrating the ability to store and discharge energy for up to approximately four days (100 hours). Testing focused on charge-discharge behavior, system responsiveness, and compatibility with standard grid management practices.
The technical data generated through the pilot contributes to StoRIES’ broader mandate of evaluating long-duration storage technologies capable of addressing multi-day renewable energy balancing needs across Europe.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.