Australia grid constraints push data centers to regions

From pv magazine Australia

Sydney-headquartered renewable energy land acquisition brokerage Rok Solid is seeing data centre operators moving to regional sites to develop off-grid solutions using gas and solar in a bid to avoid grid constraints.

Rok Solid founder Daniel Moroko said across Australia 78 data center projects are currently in development and 178 are already operating, resulting in grid access in major hubs becoming a major constraint.

Electricity demand from the sector is also growing faster than many local networks can accommodate putting data centre feasibility at risk with grid congestion, long connection lead times, and the cost of network upgrades in metropolitan hubs.