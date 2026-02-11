India’s GREW Solar secures 3 GW ALMM approval

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has approved 3 GW of GREW Solar’s G12R module manufacturing capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), enabling deployment in government-backed projects and supporting the company’s planned expansion to 11 GW by 2026.

Image: GREW Solar

From pv magazine India

GREW Solar has received approval under India’s ALMM for 3 GW of G12R module manufacturing capacity at its Dudu facility in Rajasthan. The approval covers bifacial n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules with efficiencies of up to 23.14%.

Inclusion in the ALMM makes the modules eligible for deployment in government-supported, open access, and net metering solar projects in India.

“The ALMM approval for 3 GW of G12R manufacturing capacity validates that the module meets rigorous quality and performance standards and makes it eligible for deployment in government mandated and utility-scale solar projects across the country,” the company said.

GREW Solar said its G12R high-power series modules have output ratings of up to 635 W. The company said the modules can reduce module count by 6% to 8% per MW, lowering structure, cabling, and land requirements while improving installation timelines and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) efficiency. It added that the modules enable 6% to 7% higher container power density and 1.5% to 3% higher power per square meter compared to standard TOPCon modules.

GREW Solar operates a 6.5 GW module manufacturing facility in Dudu, Rajasthan, and plans to expand total capacity to 11 GW by the end of 2026. The company is also establishing an 8 GW cell manufacturing facility in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh.

