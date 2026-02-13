Chinese PV Industry Brief: CNMIA reports flat solar cell, module prices

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says wafer, cell and module prices remain stable, while industry operating rates are edging lower across leading and integrated manufacturers.

The CNMIA said wafer prices remained stable, with n-type G10L at CNY 1.20 ($0.17), G12R at CNY 1.26 , and G12 at CNY 1.45 per piece. Cell and module prices also held steady at CNY 0.41/W to CNY 0.45/W and CNY 0.71/W to CNY 0.75/W, respectively. Industry operating rates edged lower, with leading producers at 45% to 46%, integrated manufacturers at 50% to 60%, and others at 50% to 70%.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) said China added 317 GW of solar capacity in 2025, up 14% year on year, including 164 GW of utility-scale and 153 GW of distributed PV. Total renewable additions reached 452 GW, up 21%, accounting for 83% of new power capacity. By the end of 2025, China’s renewable fleet stood at 2.34 TW, about 60% of total installed capacity. Solar generation reached 1.17 trillion kWh, up 40%, with utilization at 95%.

JA Solar has signed a strategic agreement with CGC Certification to jointly study space PV applications, covering pre-launch reliability testing, in-orbit generation monitoring and post-mission failure analysis.

