Chinese PV Industry Brief: CNMIA reports flat solar cell, module prices

The CNMIA said wafer prices remained stable, with n-type G10L at CNY 1.20 ($0.17), G12R at CNY 1.26 , and G12 at CNY 1.45 per piece. Cell and module prices also held steady at CNY 0.41/W to CNY 0.45/W and CNY 0.71/W to CNY 0.75/W, respectively. Industry operating rates edged lower, with leading producers at 45% to 46%, integrated manufacturers at 50% to 60%, and others at 50% to 70%.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) said China added 317 GW of solar capacity in 2025, up 14% year on year, including 164 GW of utility-scale and 153 GW of distributed PV. Total renewable additions reached 452 GW, up 21%, accounting for 83% of new power capacity. By the end of 2025, China’s renewable fleet stood at 2.34 TW, about 60% of total installed capacity. Solar generation reached 1.17 trillion kWh, up 40%, with utilization at 95%.

JA Solar has signed a strategic agreement with CGC Certification to jointly study space PV applications, covering pre-launch reliability testing, in-orbit generation monitoring and post-mission failure analysis.