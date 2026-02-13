France set to launch 2.9 GW of PV tenders despite lower solar target

From pv magazine France

Following the official announcement of photovoltaic targets in the new Multiannual Energy Program (PPE 3), Economy Minister Roland Lescure confirmed at a press conference that specifications for upcoming solar tenders will be published imminently.

“We will launch a tender next week with a target volume of 2.9 GW by 2026, alongside a 300 MW ‘Large Buildings PV’ tender published in the Official Journal of the European Union,” he said. “This represents 3 GW of new capacity. We are committed to maintaining strong ambition for photovoltaics: reaching between 55 and 80 GW by 2035, which corresponds to two-thirds of our data center needs.”

The minister’s announcement aligns with a decree published in the Official Journal on 13 February 2026, which limits the allocation of public support for onshore wind and solar PV until 31 December 2028, in accordance with paragraph II of Article 3 of Decree No. 2020‑456 of 21 April 2020.

“The text sets a target of 2.9 GW for 2026–2028, maintaining the pace of PPE 2,” explained French solar trade association Enerplan. “This equates to an annual program of 3.6 GWp, with a cap of 2.9 GWp for tender calls and 0.7 GWp of public support through direct funding.” The tender cap established in PPE 3 will allow companies to continue developing new solar capacity and plan their growth over the coming years.

The decree also mandates a government report by the end of 2026 on electricity consumption trends, the development of low-carbon generation, and progress in low-carbon flexibility. Finally, a review clause allows for a simplified revision of the PPE at the end of 2027, if necessary.

After five years of consultation, political debate, and nearly three years of delays, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu unveiled the new Multiannual Energy Program (PPE 3) this Thursday at an EDF hydroelectric plant in the Jura region. The photovoltaic sector, hit by current low electricity consumption, has seen its ambitions scaled back. The government now targets 48 GW of installed capacity by 2030, rising to between 55 GW and 80 GW by 2035.

This trajectory aligns with RTE’s R3 scenario, corresponding to a deployment rate of roughly 3.5 GW per year. It represents a slowdown of around 40 % compared to 2025, a record year with 6 GW of additional capacity.

“This represents a step back from the initial 54 GW target for solar by 2030,” said Daniel Bour, president of the Enerplan trade association.

Despite the setback, industry players welcomed the plan. The new target remains more favorable than the previously considered R2 scenario of 42 GW. “After the challenges of recent months, this is a great relief, restoring visibility for solar companies and our clients,” said Édouard Roblot, Director of Solar Energy at Idex, a specialist in developing solar projects through third-party investment. Many real estate firms had warned that stalled CRE tender periods were preventing them from meeting rooftop and parking lot panel installation requirements for new buildings.

Concerned about the sector’s future and jobs, dozens of photovoltaic developers mobilized in Paris and Montpellier to call for an ambitious PPE and continued support for solar development within permitting bodies and policymakers.

The French Renewable Energy Association (Syndicat des énergies renouvelables) echoed this view. “These volumes provide visibility for developers while supporting the emergence of gigafactories for module and cell production by Carbon and HoloSolis,” said its president, Jules Nyssen, during a roundtable that included the Prime Minister, Enedis, RTE, and other electricity sector representatives. Each factory represents around €1 billion in investment and roughly 2,000 jobs.