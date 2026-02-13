Risen Energy adds full liquid cooling to 131 kW/261 kWh C&I storage unit

Risen Energy says its new 131 kW/261 kWh commercial storage unit uses silicon carbide and full liquid cooling to improve efficiency, maintain output in hot conditions, and speed up installation.

Image: Risen Energy

Risen Energy has launched a 131 kW/261 kWh commercial-and-industrial (C&I) battery energy storage “all-in-one” unit featuring a full liquid-cooling architecture and a silicon carbide (SiC) power conversion stage, positioning the product as a higher-efficiency upgrade for behind-the-meter applications.

According to information released by the company, the new unit raises PCS rated power from 125 kW to 131 kW to better support high-frequency operating strategies such as two charge/two discharge cycles commonly used in C&I arbitrage and demand management.

A key change is the use of SiC MOSFETs in the PCS. Risen Energy claims the switching frequency is three times that of conventional IGBT solutions, cutting device losses by 40% and lifting PCS peak efficiency to 99.1%. It also reports a system round-trip efficiency of 90%.

