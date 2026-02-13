Risen Energy adds full liquid cooling to 131 kW/261 kWh C&I storage unit

From ESS News
Risen Energy has launched a 131 kW/261 kWh commercial-and-industrial (C&I) battery energy storage “all-in-one” unit featuring a full liquid-cooling architecture and a silicon carbide (SiC) power conversion stage, positioning the product as a higher-efficiency upgrade for behind-the-meter applications.
According to information released by the company, the new unit raises PCS rated power from 125 kW to 131 kW to better support high-frequency operating strategies such as two charge/two discharge cycles commonly used in C&I arbitrage and demand management.
A key change is the use of SiC MOSFETs in the PCS. Risen Energy claims the switching frequency is three times that of conventional IGBT solutions, cutting device losses by 40% and lifting PCS peak efficiency to 99.1%. It also reports a system round-trip efficiency of 90%.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.