Private 660 MWh solar-storage project closes financing in South Africa

From ESS News

South African independent power producer SOLA Group has reached financial close on its Naos‑1 Hybrid Solar and Battery Project, touted as the country’s first utility‑scale solar PV and battery energy storage project purpose-built for wheeling power to private end-users across the grid.

The project features a 300 MW (435 MWp) solar PV facility colocated with 660 MWh of battery storage and is supported by 25‑year power purchase agreements with Sasol and Air Liquide, two major industrial energy consumers in South Africa.

Developed, designed, implemented, and to be operated by SOLA Group, Naos‑1, located near Viljoenskroon in the Free State province, is the largest privately contracted hybrid renewable energy project to reach financial close in South Africa to date. Construction is underway, with commercial operation targeted for the first half of 2028.

