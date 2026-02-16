Hallett battery project reaches financial close in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

EnergyAustralia’s 50 MW/245 MWh Stage 1 Hallett battery energy storage system (BESS), co-located with a gas-fired power station, has reached financial close and is moving into the delivery phase.

Victoria-based gentailer EnergyAustralia said the project, located 210 km north of Adelaide, will eventually expand in an already-approved Stage 2 by 150 MW/600 MWh. Stage 1 will provide five hours of storage and moved from concept to investment decision in under two years, with construction starting in the second quarter of 2026 and commercial operation expected by mid-2027.

Daniel Nugent, EnergyAustralia Trading and Transition Executive, said the project demonstrates the value of using existing sites for the energy transition. “By building the battery at Hallett, we’re making use of infrastructure that is already there, supporting local jobs and strengthening South Australia’s power system at the same time,” he said.

Italy-based battery system integrator NHOA Energy will supply batteries and inverters, while South Australian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Enerven will deliver civil, electrical and construction works. Enerven Chief Executive Officer Richard Amato said the project will benefit local communities through employment opportunities and long-term investment in regional energy infrastructure.

The project secured support in 2024 from the Australian Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) through the Victoria and South Australia CIS tender bid.