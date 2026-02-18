Centrotherm launches new high-volume TOPCon PECVD tool

Germany-based Centrotherm has launched The c.Plasma Q Max, a plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) tool targeted at manufacturers of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technologies, including those upgrading from mainstream passive emitter and rear contact (PERC) cells.

The system can reportedly process up to 10,000 wafers per hour in high-volume TOPCon solar cell manufacturing lines. It features a single process chamber in which three loaded graphite boats can be processed in one single run.

It enables the formation of an ultra-thin tunnel oxide and doped polysilicon (poly-Si) layers, providing in-situ doping with a deposition rate of 20 nm/min. More than one layer can be deposited in one run by switching process gases, according to the manufacturer.

Deposition of typical TOPCon layers, such as silicon nitride (SiNx) and and silicon oxide (SiOx), are supported. Besides doped and undoped poly-Si tunnel oxide-polysilicon layer deposition and SiNx capping layer deposition, it can be used for front side anti-reflective (AR) coatings across a wide wavelength range.

The system does not require any changes of quartz tube and quartz liner because of the use of an aluminum process chamber, according to the company. It is compatible with the following wafer sizes: M10, M12, G12R, and half cells.

As of 2025, Centrotherm had an installed base of 50 turnkey lines and 4,300 thermal process systems.