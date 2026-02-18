Mexico could become data center hub, but clean power lags behind

Mexico is increasingly attracting industrial energy investments, particularly from data centers relocating from the United States, according to Santiago Barcón, CEO of PQBarcon.

There are bottlenecks in US electricity infrastructure, especially in states like Texas, where projects needing around 150 MW face connection timelines of up to seven years. This has made Mexico an attractive alternative, where power supply can typically be secured in about two years.

However, Barcón noted that data centers in Mexico, at least initially, will likely be powered by gas power plants operated by the country's national utility, the CFE. That said, renewables may become a feasible alternative at some point.

“Although data centers can structure renewable PPAs, in practice they rely heavily on the grid and firm gas generation to ensure service quality and continuity, with only limited battery storage,” Barcón told pv magazine.

This industrial shift is driving interest in hybrid energy solutions, including behind-the-meter projects and cogeneration setups, where electricity and steam or cooling are needed simultaneously.

Renewables may eventually represent an alternative, as the Mexican PV market is showing signs of tangible development, driven by regulatory adjustments and a renewed focus on technically viable projects.