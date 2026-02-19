Idemitsu switches on 2 MW of solar above rice paddy

Tokyo-headquartered Idemitsu Kosan has begun operating a 2 MW agrivoltaics project in Japan.

The Idemitsu Tokushima agricultural solar power plant is deployed on top of a rice paddy in Komatsushima City within Japan’s Tokushima Prefecture.

Idemitsu says the array is one of Japan’s largest agrivoltaic projects to date. It first announced plans to build the site in January 2025 after the successful conclusion of a 45 kW pilot project located at a rice field in Chiba Prefecture.