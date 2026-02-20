‘I had to work significantly harder to achieve the same level of credibility and recognition as my male peers’

From my experience, solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure benefit strongly from gender diversity because the industry is about far more than technology. It sits at the intersection of engineering, finance, regulation, communities, and long-term system planning. Diverse teams bring different perspectives to risk assessment, stakeholder engagement, and decision-making, which improves execution in complex, capital-intensive projects. I’ve seen that inclusive teams communicate better, challenge assumptions, and build more resilient solutions. In an industry shaping the energy transition for decades, diversity directly supports better outcomes, not just better representation.

This is also why diversity, equity, and inclusion contribute directly to the resilience and success of the renewable energy sector. In a highly complex and fast-changing environment, broader perspectives improve decision-making, risk management, and adaptability. Diverse teams help anticipate technical, regulatory, and social challenges earlier and respond more effectively. Inclusion widens the talent pool in a sector facing skill shortages, strengthens leadership pipelines, and improves stakeholder trust, from communities to investors. Ultimately, DEI supports solutions that are not only technically sound but also socially accepted, scalable, and durable over the long term.

Systemic Barriers and Navigating a Male-Dominated Industry

Looking back at my career, I encountered systemic barriers such as being one of the few women in senior, technical-commercial roles and having to prove credibility more consistently in male-dominated environments. Informal networks often influenced access to opportunities, particularly in international settings. These dynamics were not always visible, but they had a real impact on progression.

What helped me overcome these challenges was a combination of strong performance, continuous learning, and, importantly, mentorship. Having mentors who offered honest feedback, opened doors, and actively advocated for me made a real difference. Their guidance helped me navigate complexity, build confidence, and progress with clarity and resilience.

Despite greater awareness today, the pace of real change around gender inclusion in leadership has been slower than I expected. In many parts of the industry, leadership structures still look very similar to a decade ago. There is, however, a clearer understanding that inclusion is not just a values issue, but a business one. To achieve meaningful shifts, we still need to work much harder, through accountability, active sponsorship, and intentional development of diverse talent, rather than relying on gradual or organic change alone.

Bias, Credibility, and Career Progression

As I advanced in my career, I often had to work significantly harder to achieve the same level of credibility and recognition as my male peers. Bias and scepticism were sometimes subtle, sometimes explicit. I navigated this by consistently over-preparing, building deep technical and commercial expertise, and letting results speak for themselves.

At the same time, I learned to address bias directly when needed, to choose environments that valued performance over stereotypes, and to rely on mentors and allies who reinforced my position and supported my progression. One of the most important leadership lessons I learned is that no one will stand up for you unless you first stand up for yourself.

I looked to my male mentors to understand how leadership decisions were made, and I learned that ambition needs to be clearly voiced. I had to ask for what I wanted and actively put myself forward for C-level roles. Acting decisively, taking ownership of my career, and combining confidence with competence helped me break through traditional barriers in a male-dominated industry.

The Role of Mentorship and Inclusive Leadership

Mentorship has played a very significant role in shaping my career. I learned an enormous amount from my mentors, not only in terms of technical and strategic skills, but also in how to navigate leadership dynamics and make bold career decisions. Their guidance, honesty, and trust helped me grow faster and with more confidence.

This experience has also shaped how I mentor others today. I see mentorship as a responsibility to pass knowledge on and actively support the next generation of leaders, not simply as advice, but as advocacy when it matters.

I learned to be inclusive through many years of working in truly international environments. Collaborating across cultures, disciplines, and perspectives taught me the value of listening, respect, and openness. When you work with people from different backgrounds, you quickly realise that there is rarely a single “right” way to lead or solve problems. As a leader, I actively encourage diverse viewpoints, create space for constructive challenge, and make inclusion part of how decisions are made, not as a concept, but as a lived experience.

Challenges and Impact of DEI at Executive Level

At an executive level, one of the biggest challenges in driving DEI initiatives is turning intent into measurable action and sustaining momentum beyond statements or targets. DEI often competes with short-term business pressures, and progress can feel slow, which leads to fatigue or loss of focus.

Accountability is another critical challenge. Leaders may support DEI in principle but hesitate to change hiring, promotion, or power structures. Unconscious bias and homogeneous leadership networks can also limit real change unless executives actively challenge their own assumptions and lead by example.

There are also clear gender dynamics within project development, infrastructure, and executive decision-making, which have traditionally been male-dominated. This can limit perspectives, reinforce informal networks, and slow cultural change. At the same time, as more women enter leadership roles, I see positive effects: more balanced decision-making, stronger stakeholder engagement, and healthier team dynamics. Addressing these dynamics openly is essential because improving inclusion directly strengthens execution, leadership quality, and the long-term credibility of the sector.

What Inclusion Looks Like in Practice

I have seen very tangible impacts from diverse leadership teams. In one of my teams, inclusion meant respecting very different needs equally, whether it was an engineer who needed time during the day for prayer or a parent who had to leave early to pick up a child. By treating both with the same respect and flexibility, trust and loyalty increased significantly.

The result was higher engagement, better collaboration, and stronger performance. When people feel respected for who they are, they contribute more openly and consistently, which directly improves outcomes.

To retain and develop diverse talent, organisations must prioritise flexibility, work–life balance, and trust-based leadership. People perform best when they have autonomy and are judged on outcomes rather than presence. Clear development paths, equal access to opportunities, and supportive managers are essential. When organisations respect individual needs while maintaining high standards, they create environments where diverse talent can grow, stay engaged, and progress into leadership roles over the long term.

The Power of Allyship, Sponsorship, and Advice for the Next Generation

One very concrete example of inclusive leadership in my own career was the support of a male mentor who actively created opportunities for me. He gave me the chance to move to London, which significantly expanded my international exposure and responsibility. That step was a turning point in my career and directly led to my progression into a Managing Director role. His trust, sponsorship, and willingness to challenge traditional expectations helped remove barriers that I could not have overcome alone, and it reinforced for me how powerful inclusive leadership and active allyship can be.

At the same time, I believe women can support each other far more effectively by moving from informal encouragement to active sponsorship. This means sharing information openly, recommending other women for roles and projects, giving honest feedback, and creating visibility for each other’s achievements. It also requires breaking the idea of scarcity; there is room for more than one woman at the table. By building trusted networks and supporting each other intentionally, women can help accelerate change far more effectively than by advancing alone.

To a young woman entering the solar and renewable energy industry today, my advice would be: build strong technical and commercial credibility early, be curious, and don’t underestimate your ambition. Speak up about what you want, even if it feels uncomfortable; opportunities rarely come unasked. Seek out mentors and allies, learn from different cultures and perspectives, and choose environments that value performance and integrity. You may have to work harder at times, but your perspective is needed. The renewable energy industry is shaping the future, and there is space and responsibility for women to lead that change.

Eva Belletti is an experienced executive in the renewable energy sector, with a strong track record in the development and leadership of international solar PV, energy storage, and infrastructure businesses. She has held senior management and managing director roles across Europe and other international markets, working at the intersection of project development, finance, regulation, and operations. Eva has led complex, capital-intensive projects and built high-performing, diverse teams in multicultural environments. She is known for her strategic mindset, hands-on leadership style, and ability to scale organisations in fast-growing markets. Eva holds an EMBA from the University of St. Gallen and an LL.M. in German Law from LMU Munich and is passionate about inclusive leadership and the energy transition.

