How airflow modifications in agrivoltaics affect crop yield, energy output

Researchers from Cerea, a common Lab between French energy giant EDF and the École nationale des ponts et chaussées (ENPC), have investigated how solar panels influence airflow in agrivoltaic installations, finding that panel height is a key factor in determining the impact on both agricultural yield and energy production.

“We have demonstrated that airflow modification can affect the crops if panels are low, especially when the tracking axis height is below 3 meters,” the research's corresponding author, Joseph Vernier, told pv magazine. “All panels modify the airflow, but only low panels will affect the crop below through the intermediate of airflow modification. Moreover, if sensors are not placed in locations that are representative of the power plant, applying literature-based formulas, originally developed for open-field conditions, will lead to inaccurate results.”

Vernier also explained that when the tracking axis height exceeds three meters, panels do not significantly affect the crops below through airflow. Below this threshold, however, changes in airflow can be as important as the reduction in solar radiation, strongly influencing energy, water, and gas exchanges – and therefore photosynthesis. “Developers should consider airflow modifications when dealing with low PV panels,” he went on to say. “Airflow modification definitely has an impact on agricultural yield, as it modifies evapotranspiration, which is key to assess wether or not agrivoltaic systems can improve agricultural yield.”