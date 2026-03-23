When tiny magnets attack PV systems

In recent years, researchers have increasingly focused on cyber-physical systems, where hardware and software interact in complex ways, and the vulnerabilities that can cascade through multiple layers of these systems. A recent area of interest is sensors, the ubiquitous devices embedded in everything from industrial control systems to inverter used in PV systems, whose security has long been overlooked.

With the explosion of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and connected infrastructure, sensors have become critical yet surprisingly vulnerable components. Many of the sensors used in energy systems are built on old technology, but security considerations have historically been minimal. Recently, however, researchers have begun probing these sensors for potential weaknesses, revealing surprising vulnerabilities.

“Sensors can be easily perturbed by creating electrical, magnetic, and acoustic fields,” Mohammad Al Faruque, Director of the University of California's Center for Resilient Autonomous Systems and Conexant-Broadcom Endowed Chair Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, told pv magazine. “You don't need to really go inside the system because you can create a magnetic field around the system that can lead to the control layer very carefully. Inverters in PV systems have current and voltage sensors that are directly connected to the controller running the system. It's so easy to create a magnetic field and perturb these sensors.”

According to Al Faruque, potential attackers could generate a controlled magnetic field that directly influenced the inverter’s sensors. The resulting perturbation could affect the control system, all without touching the inverter itself. “By manipulating the surrounding environment, attackers can subtly alter sensor readings, which in turn can cascade into the control layer of the system,” he explained. “We tested this with a simple setup: a magnet combined with inexpensive electronics about $45 worth. This included a Arduino Uno, a few MOSFETs, a Zigbee RF module, an Ultrasonic Sensor, and batteries. Basically, it was a straightforward combination of signal processing and electronic control.”