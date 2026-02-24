Vattenfall to combine wind and solar with new connection concept

From pv magazine Germany
Vattenfall plans to build a 25 MW hybrid power plant in the southern Eifel region of Germany.
The “Hommerdingen-Biesdorf” project will feature four wind turbines with a combined capacity of 17 MW and a solar plant with around 12,000 PV modules totaling 7.6 MW. The wind farm will be built in the municipality of Hommerdingen, while the solar array will be located in Biesdorf near the Luxembourg border.
The two facilities will share a single grid connection operated by Westnetz. The PV system will not be connected separately but will instead be integrated into the wind farm’s existing infrastructure.
“Technically, the solar park is treated almost like an additional wind turbine, meaning that only one grid connection is required for the entire plant,” Vattenfall said, adding that Westnetz has approved the concept.
Philipp Heucke, head of onshore wind development at Vattenfall in Germany, said the complementary generation profiles of wind and solar can reduce strain on the distribution grid, compared with each technology operating alone. He added that the combined setup will improve grid utilization and lower connection costs compared with standalone plants.
Vattenfall has applied the joint grid connection concept in the Netherlands for several years. This marks the first time it has implemented the hybrid model in Germany.
