Mexico mandates social impact reviews for BESS projects

From ESS News

Mexico has brought BESS within the scope of its mandatory social impact assessment framework for the first time, following the publication by the Secretaría de Energía of the 2026 energy sector social impact assessment guidelines (MISSE).

The regulation establishes a project classification based on MWh capacity and sets higher regulatory requirements for those exceeding 250 MWh.

This is an overnight reshaping the technical, financial and territorial planning of utility-scale storage in the country.

