Premier Energies unveils India’s first zero-busbar TOPCon solar cell

From pv magazine India

Premier Energies Ltd unveiled India’s first zero-busbar (0BB) TOPCon solar cell at Intersolar, Gandhinagar. The 0BB design marks a structural shift from traditional 10BB and 16BB architectures, replacing thick silver busbars with a dense matrix of ultra-fine silver lines to collect current.

This next-generation architecture significantly reduces silver consumption, minimizes shading losses, and delivers higher power output than conventional designs. The zero-busbar structure also enhances mechanical flexibility, lowers cell interconnection stress, and improves resistance to micro-cracks. These attributes enable stronger long-term reliability and superior performance in demanding Indian climates, according to the manufacturer.

“Zero Busbar is not an incremental upgrade, it is a redesign of solar cell engineering,” said Sudhir Reddy, Chief Strategy Officer, Premier Energies. “By lowering silver usage while enhancing efficiency and durability, we are strengthening both performance economics and sustainability in solar manufacturing.”

Chandra Mauli Kumar, Chief Production Officer, Premier Energies, added, “Scaling 0BB demanded significant manufacturing precision and process innovation. Our integrated capabilities enable us to deliver enhanced crack tolerance, reduced interconnection stress, and consistent performance in extreme temperatures.”

Premier Energies is one of the largest integrated solar manufacturers in India. The company is executing a INR 12,500 crore ($1.36 billion) plan over three years to more than double its solar manufacturing capacity, integrate backwards into ingot-wafers and foray into aligned areas like inverters, transformers and battery systems.