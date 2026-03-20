Greece receives 12.2 GW of merchant battery applications for 4.7 GW program

Investors have submitted applications for 12.15 GW of utility-scale, standalone merchant battery storage projects in Greece, far exceeding the 4.7 GW the country plans to approve. But with wrestling over financing and key policy details still unresolved, the path to construction remains unclear.

Image: dimitrisvetsikas1969, Pixabay

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From ESS News

A year ago, Greece launched a new battery storage program targeting 4.7 GW of utility-scale, standalone projects to be given priority grid connections and operated on a merchant basis, without subsidy support.

Of this capacity, 3.8 GW will connect to the transmission network and 900 MW will be installed on the distribution network. Investors were required to submit their grid connection applications to the relevant operators by the end of October 2025.

Greece’s transmission system operator has since reported receiving applications for around 10 GW of battery capacity, while the distribution system operator received applications totaling 2.15 GW, bringing the combined total to 12.15 GW.

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