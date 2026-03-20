Key takeaways from Solar Solutions Amsterdam

The fourteenth edition of Solar Solutions Amsterdam, which took place from March 10 to 12 at Expo Greater Amsterdam, featured hundreds of exhibitors led by companies from the Netherlands, Belgium and China, spanning four pillars of solar, storage, electric vehicle charging and green HVAC.

Ruben Bugter, from project organisers Sustainable Solutions, told pv magazine the event was attended by 13,347 visitors, an uptick on last year. Bugter added that the organisers have noticed a shift in the event in recent years, with more storage and energy management systems on display.

Well over half of the exhibitors showcased battery energy storage systems this year, with exhibitors telling pv magazine that they see great potential in the Dutch storage market across all market sizes, explaining that their customers are using their products as a way to lower their energy bills and gain independence from political shifts that impact energy prices.

A near-nascent market only a few years ago, the rapid growth of storage deployments in the Netherlands accelerated last year when total capacity almost doubled to reach 2.9 GWh, according to figures from independent research agency Dutch New Energy Research (DNER). Around 163,500 of the some 166,800 battery energy storage systems deployed in the Netherlands to date are in the residential sector, accounting for around 1.3 GWh of current capacity. An additional 980 MWh is in the utility-scale sector, with the remaining 620 MWh in the C&I sector.

Storage deployments in the Netherlands are expected to boom further in the coming years. DNRE’s most recent projections expect 10 GWh of utility, 13 GWh of C&I and 14 GWh of residential-sized batteries in the Netherlands by the end of the decade but Hrvoje Medarac, DNRE team leader, told pv magazine these figures remain “conservative”. While the end of solar net-metering at the beginning of next year is driving demand for residential storage, C&I customers are turning to storage to manage peak demand, improve resilience and secure grid access, while utility-scale storage is cited as key to supporting balancing needs and alleviate the grid congestion that plagues many regions of the country.

At Solar Solutions Amsterdam, several leading solar companies were showcasing their entries into the storage markets. Among them were JA Solar, which announced an energy storage subsidiary at the end of last year, with its liquid cool energy storage system for the C&I market on display. Longi showcased its multi-flex C&I LDES solution, the PotisFlexi-L261x, after acquiring battery storage maker PotisEdge late last year, alongside some of its portfolio of back contact solar panels. Solar inverter specialists Solis displayed its latest range of residential storage systems, first announced earlier this month, that spans three new series. Exhibitors from across the brands told pv magazine their customers were responding well to their portfolio diversification, with customers using brand familiarity to help make decisions in a market inundated with options.

While the Dutch storage market is ramping up, the country's solar market is adjusting to slower growth rates. Annual installations have slowed considerably since 2023, largely down to a sharp drop in residential installations driven by the end of net-metering, but DNRE expects residential installations to settle around the rate seen in 2025 and not continue to freefall.

Slower solar market growth is also the sign of a more mature market, with the Netherlands boasting the highest solar penetration per capita in the EU and the fifth highest cumulative capacity, at little under 30 GW by the end of 2025. Over a third (38%) of households in the Netherlands have solar panels, increasing to 51% when factoring only owner-occupied houses. Around 12.3 GW of solar has been deployed in the residential market, DNRE adds, with the commercial and utility-markets making up the remaining 17.4 GW.

Exhibitors told pv magazine that while the C&I solar market segment remains a strong opportunity in the Netherlands, many are seeing the signs of a saturated market. DNRE's analysis adds that the number of active installation companies in the Netherlands has fallen from 3,293 in the first quarter of 2024 to 2,748 in the third quarter of 2025, perhaps further explaining the dominance of battery storage systems at the event. Gokin Solar Board Director, Allen Xu, said he sees the Benelux solar market as increasingly a quality-driven market, in contrast to markets outside Europe which remain mostly driven by cost.

Away from solar and storage, Solar Solutions Amsterdam also showcased the latest in EV charging and green HVAC capabilities. The Netherlands is a European leader in terms of electric vehicle charging, adding over 200,000 chargers annually over the last three years. With government figures expecting approximately 1.9 million electric cars on the road by the end of this decade, the market is expected to continue its healthy growth trajectory.

Solar Solutions Amsterdam also hosted a series of around fifty Dutch language seminars across the three days and for the first time in its history, arranged practical hubs this year run by Alius and Solar Basterds, offering practical demonstrations and hands-on sessions to attendees.

As a result of the shifting focus and growing interconnectivity of the technologies on display, next year's edition of the event, to be held from 16-18 March 2027 again at Expo Greater Amsterdam, will be called Sustainable Solutions Amsterdam, aligning with the organiser's forthcoming events in Kortrijk, Düsseldorf, Leipzig and Torino that are also rebranding to take the same name this year.