U.S. national laboratories lead multi-agency push for solar cybersecurity standards

From pv magazine USA

The U.S. Department of Energy has launched the Securing Solar for the Grid (S2G) research project. The initiative represents a strategic pivot toward achieving the highest level of cybersecurity maturity for distributed energy resources.

Led by the National Laboratory of the Rookies in collaboration with Sandia, Pacific Northwest, and Idaho National Laboratories, the project addresses the entire ecosystem of equipment and digital supply chains. The technical approach aims to eliminate gaps in existing standards and testing procedures for solar photovoltaics while lowering the costs associated with secure grid integration for utility scale and distributed assets alike.

The research involves the development of national cybersecurity certification standards that align with existing regulatory guidelines. By creating a unified set of requirements, the DOE intends to streamline the deployment of inverter based resources and reduce the complexity often associated with high level security compliance.