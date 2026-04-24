Saatvik Green Energy enters transformer manufacturing

From pv magazine India

Saatvik Green Energy, an Indian solar manufacturer and EPC provider, has acquired an 80% equity stake in Melcon Transformers and Electricals, a transformer manufacturer based in Jaipur. The share purchase agreement was signed on April 23, 2026.

Founded in 2005, Melcon designs and manufactures transformers for power transmission and distribution. Its product portfolio includes oil-type, dry-type, auxiliary, and energy-efficient transformers ranging from 5 kVA to 12,500 kVA, up to 33 kV class, serving a wide range of industrial and utility applications. The company reports a strong repeat order book from public sector undertakings (PSUs) and private and listed companies.

“Our acquisition of Melcon is a strategic step toward strengthening our presence across the power value chain,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy. “By integrating transformer manufacturing, we aim to enhance execution speed, ensure quality, and build a more resilient and responsive supply chain.

“Transformers are a critical link between generation and consumption. Without robust transmission infrastructure, renewable capacity cannot be translated into reliable power,” he added. “We are evolving from a solar manufacturer into an integrated energy solutions provider, aiming to support and enable India’s clean energy growth at scale.”

India’s renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly, supported by government targets to reach 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. As deployment accelerates, reliable transmission and efficient distribution networks are becoming increasingly important. The acquisition positions Saatvik to expand its role in this segment.

Saatvik currently operates a 4.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a greenfield integrated manufacturing facility in Odisha, with planned capacities of 4 GW for modules and 4.8 GW for solar cells.