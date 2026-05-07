Argentine football turns to photovoltaics

From pv magazine Latam
Argentine football clubs River Plate and Vélez Sarsfield are advancing solar energy projects at their stadiums in Buenos Aires, aiming to reduce operating costs and increase on-site renewable generation.
Vélez has already begun installing a photovoltaic system on the roof of the José Amalfitani Stadium in the Liniers district. Construction started in March and includes 210 Trina Solar 570 W bifacial modules, delivering a planned capacity of 120 kW.
The system will cover approximately 1,250 m² and is expected to generate around 176.44 MWh per year. Energy will be primarily used for self-consumption across club facilities, with the option to export surplus electricity to the grid under Argentina’s distributed generation framework.
The project is being developed by Coral Energía, a company linked to the Corven Group, and is among the first photovoltaic installations at a stadium in Argentina’s top football division. Completion is expected within two months.
River Plate is meanwhile evaluating a larger solar deployment as part of its planned full roofing of the Monumental Stadium, which is set to expand capacity to 101,000 spectators. The proposal, put forward by a minority faction within the club, includes installing photovoltaic panels on the roof structure, adjacent buildings, and parking areas.
Preliminary estimates suggest the system could generate 6,500–7,000 MWh annually through an on-grid configuration fully financed by private investment, requiring no upfront capital from the club. The project could cover up to 70% of the stadium’s electricity demand, currently estimated at around $50,000 per month in energy costs.
The solar installation is integrated into a broader redevelopment of the Monumental, which includes new stands and full roof coverage. Construction is scheduled to begin this year and is expected to take around 36 months, with total investment exceeding $100 million.
The use of photovoltaic systems in stadiums is already established elsewhere in Latin America. In Brazil, the Mineirão stadium operates a 1.5 MW rooftop solar plant comprising around 6,000 panels, installed ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
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